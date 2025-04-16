//Wiregrass introduces new mascot Max the Fox

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College reveals the new mascot Max the Fox for the upcoming Summer Semester.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to introduce Max the Fox, the college’s first-ever official mascot, revealed just in time for the upcoming Summer Semester.

Last Fall, students, faculty, and staff were invited to participate in an online survey to help select a mascot that would best represent Wiregrass and its mission of workforce development. After narrowing the choices down to three – a fox, grasshopper, and tortoise – the Wiregrass community overwhelmingly voted in favor of the fox.

“Max the Fox was chosen because of what the fox symbolizes,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “Foxes are intelligent, adaptable, and skilled—traits that mirror the technical skills, problem-solving, and career-ready mindset we strive to develop in our students. Max is not only a reflection of who we are as a college, but also a nod to the Southern folklore and local wildlife found throughout the 11 counties we serve in South Georgia.”

To bring Max to life, the college partnered with H2O Creative Group of Brunswick to create the final design and visual identity of the mascot.

In celebration of Max’s debut, the Wiregrass Bookstore is offering limited edition Max the Fox merchandise, including tumblers, t-shirts, lanyards, and socks. Supplies are limited and available while they last!

Students enrolling for Summer Semester will be the first to experience campus life with Max the Fox. Wiregrass offers two enrollment options: Full-term classes begin May 13 or Summer Express (8-week) classes begin May 28.

With new programs available during both day and evening, now is the perfect time to start a career-focused education. Students are encouraged to apply online at Wiregrass.edu.

Follow @WiregrassTech on social media to keep up with Max’s adventures and all the exciting things happening at the college!