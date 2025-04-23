//WGTC earns Military Friendly School designation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently earned the 2025-2026 Military Friendly School designation again.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been designated a Military Friendly® School Gold Award recipient and Military Spouse Friendly School in the Small Community College category and ranked 5th in the nation among other colleges. The designation is given to colleges for having outstanding programs and support for our nation’s veterans and their families.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Wiregrass Tech was the only small community college in Georgia to be named in the top ten in the nation.

Wiregrass Tech offers opportunities to take credit and non-credit classes through an office located at Moody Air Force Base. Active Duty, Veterans, and their dependents can utilize the offerings and services at the base or may choose to attend one of the College’s other campuses. Wiregrass has a partnership with the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) to provide five CCAF-required general education courses. These courses are offered in rotation in a hybrid format at the base of a program called the FAST Track program. The courses are set up so that students can finish the courses in two semesters. The college has two National Testing Centers on the Valdosta Main Campus and Moody AFB that offer a variety of testing services, including CLEP, DANTES, and Pearson Vue, required for placement, academia, and certifications. The Moody AFB testing center has been nationally recognized annually for its exemplary service to military members at Moody AFB.

Wiregrass’ Military and Veterans Services Director Tabora Temple shared, “We are honored to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly® School and now as a Military Friendly® Spouse School, ranking 5th in the nation among small community colleges. This recognition is a reflection of our continued commitment to supporting those who have served, as well as their families. At Wiregrass, we strive to create a welcoming environment where veterans and military spouses can thrive academically and personally. It’s a privilege to serve those who have served our country.”

Temple also serves as an advisor for the college’s student Veterans population, regardless of VA education benefit usage Temple conducts monthly meetings to ensure students receive the most up-to-date information regarding VA updates, scholarship opportunities, and support activities.

The Military and Veteran Services department has various support activities: Semester Orientation for Veterans, Mental Health First Aid services for Veterans students experiencing a mental health crisis, a clothing closet for Veterans students in need of business attire for interviews, and a small food pantry. Wiregrass has partnered with the Vet Center, Disabled American Veterans, Coastal Plain, and 90 Works to provide more services for the college’s Veterans and Military families. These organizations ensure Veteran and Military families receive appropriate medical benefits, cover food disparities, aid in applying for monetary assistance post-pandemic, provide housing opportunities for homeless Veterans, process VA disability claims, job skills, and resume reviews. The college continues to work to improve the Veteran Lounge on the Valdosta Campus, which includes a Green Zone (safe zone), video capabilities for communicating with deployed family members, computer access, and other features to aid veteran and military students while enrolled at Wiregrass.

Wiregrass is also proud of the college’s chapter of the Student Veterans of America Association. The student organization provides an avenue for Veterans and Military members to seek assistance from others with a common background, become involved in college life, and give back to the community through various community service projects.

For more information about the Fast Track program and other offerings, contact Tabora Temple at 229-333-2100 ext. 3001 or Christopher Moore, Military and Veterans Services Coordinator at 229-333-2100 ext. 3001 at veterans@wiregrass.edu. Information can also be found about Veterans services at Wiregrass at: https://www.wiregrass.edu/military-and-veteran-students .