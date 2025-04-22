//VSU to host Trombone Alumni Concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University to host Trombone Alumni Concert honoring professor’s three decades of teaching excellence.

Valdosta State University’s Dr. Doug Farwell celebrates 30 years of teaching excellence and student success with a Trombone Alumni Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27, in Whitehead Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

The Trombone Alumni Concert is the culminating event of Trombone Alumni Weekend, which kicks off Saturday with a Jazz Combo Masterclass with Marcus Lewis at 3 p.m. in the Choir Room; a Life in the Military Bands conversation at 4 p.m. and Trombone Studio Masterclass at 4:30 p.m., both with Timothy Hilgert (United States Air Force) and Hunter McGuary (United States Navy) in the Choir Room; and a Marcus Lewis Jam Session at 6 p.m. at Big Nick’s Juke Joint.

“Having a chance to reunite with many of my former students and having them reconnect with VSU will be a wonderful event this year for myself and also my current students,” says Farwell. “Current students will be able to talk to and learn what these former students are doing with their lives and the success they have had a performers and teachers.”

The Trombone Alumni Concert features current Trombone Ensemble students performing with about 50 trombone alumni.

“We have music for my current studio of trombonists that has been commissioned by our ensemble, music arranged for Trombone Ensemble by myself and former students, and some transcriptions of major works such as ‘Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral’ by Richard Wagner,” Farwell says.

In addition to his role as trombone professor, Farwell has served as executive director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, assistant dean for the College of the Arts, and head of the Department of Music. He performs as principal trombonist for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra. His students have consistently garnered international and national acclaim, both while studying on campus and in their professional lives.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building.

