//VSU journalists, Sincerely Sisters receive look into city operations

On Thursday, March 27, Valdosta State University journalism students, taught by Professor Ted Geltner, participated in a specialized tour, "What a City Government Reporter Should Know?" Community Engagement Coordinator Kasmira Smith guided them as they connected with city leaders and gained firsthand insight into city operations.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently gave VSU Journalists and the Sincerely Sisters an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the city.

The City of Valdosta recently hosted two incredible organizations for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, offering them a firsthand look at city operations and our dedicated leadership.

City Manager Richard Hardy kicked off the city tour on Monday, March 31, sharing his career journey and discussing his role in city operations with Sincerely Sisters. He emphasized the importance of civic engagement and the impact of local government on the community. Sincerely Sisters, founded by Zipporah McBurrough, toured the City of Valdosta on Monday, March 31. The youth organization empowers young women ages 13-18 to become strong leaders, engaged citizens, and lifelong sisters.



On Thursday, March 27, Valdosta State University journalism students, taught by Professor Ted Geltner, embarked on a specialized tour titled, “What a City Government Reporter Should Know?” The students explored Valdosta City Hall, viewed the Doors to Freedom and Heart of Downtown sculptures, and got a sneak peek at the Unity Park Amphitheater, which will host the upcoming 3rd Annual Bluesberry Festival.

Community Engagement Coordinator Kasmira Smith guided the students as they connected with the Public Information Officer Sharah Denton, Zoning Administrator Lauren Hurley, and Inspections Manager Rick Mefford.

“We had a blast hosting our rising VSU journalists, said Smith. “These tours are a great way to show our community what we do while giving future professionals real-world insights into municipal government.”

Jasmine Hightower, a senior mass media major and editor at The Spectator, shared her thoughts on the tour, stating, “I got to get a deeper look into what the city actually does. I found out about zoning, and social media operations and more. I thought it was great to have more in-depth information about city government.”

The City welcomed Sincerely Sisters on Monday, March 31, a youth organization dedicated to empowering young women ages 13-18 to become strong leaders, engaged citizens, and lifelong sisters.

For their 2024-2025 theme, “Career for a Year,” Sincerely Sisters is introducing participants to new career paths each month, helping them discover their passions and future opportunities.

City Manager Richard Hardy, Public Information Officer Sharah Denton, Zoning Administrator Lauren Hurley, Community Development Manager Anetra Riley, and Arbor & Stormwater Manager Angela Bray shared their career journeys, discussed their roles in city operations, and highlighted how their work impacts the community.

“Providing young people with opportunities to learn about local government is essential to building future leaders,” said Hardy. We are proud to offer experiences like this that inspire and educate the next generation about civic engagement and public service.”

Sincerely Sisters Founder Zipporah McBurrough, commended the tour, stating, “We were thrilled to have the City of Valdosta as our host for this incredible tour of our beautiful city. Their commitment to enriching the lives of young people is evident in every aspect of this experience. Together, we create unforgettable memories and empower our youth to explore, learn, and grow.”

In total, more than 20 local residents got to experience Valdosta like never before, leaving inspired and more connected to their city than ever.

For more information about upcoming community engagement opportunities, please contact Public Information Officer, Sharah’ Denton at sdenton@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3548.