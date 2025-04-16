//VSU invites community to Science Saturday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the community of all ages to Science Saturday: Adventures in Science on April 26th.

Release:

The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University presents Science Saturday: Adventures in Science…Explore Your Curiosity from 9 a.m. to noon on April 26 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: Adventures in Science…Explore Your Curiosity is presented by VSU’s Department of Applied Mathematics and Physics, Department of Biology, Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, and Department of Computer Science and Engineering Technology. Community members of all ages are invited to come out and learn something by participating in a variety of fun-filled and educational activities, including Fingerprint Maze, Name That Frog, Mandarin Fractions, Something Fishy Going On, Mathematical Puzzles, ID the Molecules, Acid or Base, Watch Plants Groove, as well as Tracks, Scat, and All That.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to learn more about these subject areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available in any of the parking lots around Main Campus, with the most convenient lots located along Georgia Avenue between Oak Street and Patterson Street. A VSU parking permit is not required for this event.

Science Saturday: Adventures in Science…Explore Your Curiosity marks the end of VSU’s 2024-2025 Science Saturday academic calendar. Activities will resume in the fall.

Contact SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm