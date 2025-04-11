//VSU honors 121 employees for dedication

Share with friends

Photo: Dr. Sharon “Sheri” Gravett, associate provost for academic programs and services, has served Valdosta State University for 35 years. She was recently honored during a Dean’s Council meeting in West Hall. She is pictured with Dr. Sheri Noviello, interim provost and vice president for the Division of Academic Affairs.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 121 faculty and staff for loyalty and dedication to Blazer Nation this spring.

Valdosta State University is excited to celebrate faculty and staff loyalty and longevity this spring.

“Valdosta State University is a special place, and while our front lawn, palm trees, and Spanish architecture are all among a long list of reasons so many love our institution, it is our people who truly make the difference,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Thank you to each of these difference-makers for investing in Valdosta State and our students. VSU is a special place because of all of you.”

• 35 Years — Sharon L. Gravett

• 30 Years — James A. Bragg, Deborah S. Briihl, Patti C. Campbell, Harold Robert Cutlip, Clyde L. Edwards, Susan J. Eischeid, Shawn S. Gibbons, David R. Gibson, Gregory Lynn Henderson, Janice F. Inman, Arthur B. Pearce, Marc G. Pufong, Donna N. Sewell, Douglas R. Tanner, Jennifer Turco, and Jin Wang

• 25 Years — Timothy E. Allen, Teddi J. Cunningham, Christina Denise Grimes, Harris D. Guthrie, Diane Holliman, Stanley Jones, Marth J. Laughlin, David Monetti, Kenneth A. Smith, Rebecca L. Taylor, and Timothy Wilson

• 20 Years — Stacey W. Brunston, Guy Frank Farmer III, Lisa Gayle Harken, Leslie S. Jones, Jennifer Lambert-Shute, Meredith M. Lancaster, Charles W. Lee, Irina McClellan, Hazel J. McCoggle, Brian Kenneth Rupert Nelson, Antolina E. Pilgrim, Jeffrie Shipley, Margaret L. Upchurch, Arsalan Wares, and Keith Watson

• 15 Years — Edris Leticia Brannen, Carolyn S. Collier, Dennis P. Conway, Laura C. Croft, Donnell S. Davis Jr., Ellis B. Heath, Howard Hsu, Taewon Hwang, William R. Johnson Jr., Jessica D. Powers, Krishnendu Roy, Alice M. Smoot, and Xiaomei Zheng

• 10 Years — Catherine S. Bowers, Lynn G. Crump, Nicole A. Davis, Sharon G. Dodds, Kelly F. Gamble Mathis, Christopher M. Griggs, Tamara G. Hardesty, McKenzie A. Hart, Robert Jody Hudnall, LaSandra D. Jackson, Sonja M. Jenkins, William D. Jordan, Zonnya L. Lane, Jimmy Landon Lee, Brenda K. Lipscomb, Lori P. Lovell, Matthew Alan McIntyre, Radu Mihail, Albert C. Miller III, Travis G. Nolley, Heidi R. O’Connor, Alfred V. Reed, Bernard I. Tamas, Quinncy Thomas, Rhett A. Watson, and Kristin P. Yu

• 5 Years — Henrietta Delaina Benjamin, Huzeyfe Cakmakci, Douglas Ray Carlson, Debra Lynne Carruth, Lenese Michelle Colson, William Joseph Culverhouse, Joseph A. Dietrich, Pamela Ann Dobbins, Marsha Blair Dukes, Alyssa Foskey, Rufus T. Freeman, Sierra C. Freeman, Margaret H. Giddings, Michael R. Gilpin, Morgan J. Hanna, Mary A. Hickman, Karen D. Higgs, Skye A. Holmes, Nikkolas D. Jackson, Rafiah Amirah Jenkins, Robin B. Kern, Anna Lane, Chwee W. Lee, Knicole A. Lee, Zhong Bei Lin, Kristy Lynn Litster, Ellis Scott Logan, Chalise Ludlow, Douglas R. Parker, Hillary C. Perry, Kathryn Reagan, Elena V. Schmitt, Raymond C. Smoot, Karen A. Terry, Brian M. Williams, Dustin D. Williams, Meagan M. Wood Hopkins, Clell E. Wright, and Ashton L. Young