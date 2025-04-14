//VMS, Dewar wins Military Flagship School Award from DOE

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VMS and Dewar Elementary School has been selected with other schools as the 2024-2025 Military Flagship School Award winners.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced that the Georgia Department of Education has selected 25 schools as 2024-2025 Military Flagship School Award winners.

The Military Flagship School Award recognizes schools that go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and families. These schools specifically reach out to military families and identify and accommodate their unique needs.

This year’s Military Flagship Schools are:

Berrien Elementary School – Berrien County Schools

Berrien High School – Berrien County Schools

Button Gwinnett Elementary School – Liberty County School System

Camden County High School – Camden County Schools

Cedar Ridge Elementary School – Columbia County School District

David Perdue Primary School – Houston County School District

Dewar Elementary School – Lowndes County Schools

East Columbus Magnet Academy – Muscogee County School District

East Jackson High School – Jackson County School System

Ford Elementary School – Cobb County School District

Freedom Park School – Richmond County School System

Greenbriar Middle School – Columbia County School District

Grovetown Elementary School – Columbia County School District

Hardaway High School – Muscogee County School District

Kingsland Elementary School – Camden County Schools

Lanier County Middle School – Lanier County School District

Long County Primary School – Long County School System

Lyman Hall Elementary School – Liberty County School System

Matilda Harris Elementary School – Camden County Schools

Pearl Stephens Elementary School – Houston County School District

Perry High School – Houston County School District

Quail Run Elementary School – Houston County School District

Reese Road Leadership Academy – Muscogee County School District

Riverside Middle School – Columbia County School District

Valdosta Middle School – Valdosta City Schools

For the first time, two school districts – Lanier County School District and Liberty County School System – are being recognized as Military School Districts. This honor signifies that every school within the district has earned the Military Flagship School Award. This achievement highlights the districts’ exceptional commitment to supporting military-connected students and families, ensuring that each school fosters a welcoming and supportive environment. By reaching this milestone, these districts demonstrate a comprehensive, districtwide dedication to meeting the unique needs of military families and providing them with stability, resources, and opportunities for success.

“As the son of a military family, I understand firsthand the challenges and transitions military families face,” Superintendent Woods said. “That’s why it’s so important to me to recognize schools that go above and beyond to support Georgia’s military-connected students. These 25 schools have created welcoming, stable environments where military families feel valued and supported. One of the most meaningful ways we can honor those who serve is by serving their children well.”

The Military Flagship School Award applications were open to all of Georgia’s K-12 public schools, and a panel of judges with experience in the education of military-connected students evaluated them.

Schools were to provide specific examples of their outreach to military families, including:

Services and programs offered to support the needs of military students and their families

Training provided to school personnel to help them understand and support the needs of military children

Opportunities for military parents and their children to connect with and feel supported by the surrounding community

Efforts to help military parents and their children feel engaged and respected in their new school by creating opportunities for them to get involved

Every selected school has a way to recognize and know if students are from Gold Star Families. They allow excused absences for a student during their parent’s overseas deployment departure or arrival day. In addition, they allow enrollment with military orders, shot ID, or shot records for 90 days until the family finds a home or lease and allow online or phone registration for incoming military members from overseas Department of Defense military bases. Every school recognized has a military buddy system linking incoming military students with other military students during their first weeks of school.

“As Georgia’s Military Student and Family Specialist – and as a military spouse myself – I know how much a supportive school community means to our military families,” GaDOE Military Student and Family Specialist Rachale LaVoie said. “These schools have made it a priority to understand and meet the unique needs of military-connected students. Their commitment makes a real difference, providing stability, connection, and a sense of belonging. I’m proud to celebrate their efforts and their positive impact on those who serve and sacrifice for our nation.”

Since the inception of Georgia’s Military Flagship School Award in the 2019-2019 school year, 69 schools have received this prestigious recognition.

Highlights from the 2024-2025 Military Flagship Schools

Berrien Elementary School – Berrien County Schools

Berrien Elementary School has an assigned Military and Family Life Counselor who provides short-term, non-medical, solution-focused counseling, support, education, and resources that address the unique day-to-day stressors that military children and their families face. The school also offers Hearts Apart, which allows students to communicate virtually with deployed guardians during school hours, and deployed guardians during school hours, and deployed parents can conference with teachers, counselors, and school administration.

Berrien High School – Berrien County Schools

Berrien High School ensures military-connected students do not lose credits when transferring and allows electronic enrollment with military orders for 90 days. Military students are granted excused absences for deployment-related events. The school prioritizes mental health support through counseling and works to create a supportive school environment for military families.

Button Gwinnett Elementary School – Liberty County School System

Button Gwinnett Elementary School has an MFLC who provides group and individual counseling and works closely with teachers and staff to identify military student needs. The school partners with Fort Stewart’s School Liaison Officer to help families with enrollment and transition. BGES also hosts professional development for staff supporting military students and creates welcome activities for incoming military families.

Camden County High School – Camden County Schools

Camden County High School has a sizeable military-connected student population (569 students) and provides tailored support through a transition program that pairs incoming students with mentors. The school offers various extracurricular activities, including sports and clubs, that allow military students to integrate easily. CCHS also provides mental health support and academic flexibility for military families.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School – Columbia County School District

Cedar Ridge Elementary offers two full-time school counselors and a full-time Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC) to support military students emotionally and academically. The school has a Student Ambassador Program, pairing new military students with a peer to help them transition smoothly. Military students also receive a welcome bag upon arrival.

David Perdue Primary School – Houston County School District

David Perdue Primary School supports military families with an MFLC and school counselor, offering individual and group counseling. The school celebrates the Month of the Military Child with a Purple Up Day, a military parade, and a family breakfast. DPPS also has an Anchored4Life peer-led program that helps military students connect with their peers.

Dewar Elementary School – Lowndes County Schools

Dewar Elementary School partners with Moody Air Force Base’s School Liaison Officer to assist with enrollment. To help students manage transitions, the school offers a deployment breakfast club, a military student support club, and a PCS club. Staff are eligible to participate in Direct Step, specialized training for education professionals through Moody’s Exceptional Family Member Program and the Air Force Military Family Readiness Center, to better understand and support the needs of military children.

East Columbus Magnet Academy – Muscogee County School District

East Columbus Magnet Academy provides counseling services and a Junior Leadership Corps (JLC) program for military students, focusing on leadership, fitness, and discipline. Monthly Table Talk sessions help military students connect with peers and discuss shared experiences. The school also works with Fort Moore to provide military mentors.

East Jackson High School – Jackson County School System

Through the Interstate Compact, East Jackson High School provides flexibility for military students in enrollment and graduation requirements. The school helps military students transition smoothly with course placement accommodations and ensures participation in extracurricular activities, even after standard deadlines.

Ford Elementary School – Cobb County School District

Ford Elementary School supports military students through small group discussions and mentorship programs. Collaborating with the Yellow Ribbon Program, the school collects coping skills items, including puzzles, stationery, gratitude journals, fidgets, and more to support children during deployment and reintegration. The school counselor, a military spouse, personally connects with military families to ensure their needs are met.

Freedom Park School – Richmond County School System

Freedom Park School has two MFLCs dedicated to supporting military students and their families. The school collaborates closely with School Liaison Officers to ensure smooth transitions for incoming military students. FPS hosts a Deployment Club, which provides peer support and connection for students experiencing parental deployments. The school celebrates the Month of the Military Child with special events and activities, including Purple Up Day and military family appreciation programs.

Greenbrier Middle School – Columbia County School District

Greenbrier Middle School provides an MFLC who offers individual and group counseling to military students. The school runs a Student Ambassador Program, where military students are welcomed by peers who assist with school tours and integration. GMS also hosts New to the Pack meetings and quarterly gatherings where new military students can connect and build relationships. The school partners with Fort Eisenhower to provide military mentors and organize leadership-building programs.

Grovetown Elementary School – Columbia County School District

Grovetown Elementary School offers strong wraparound support services for military families, including an on-site MFLC and a School Social Worker who coordinate resources. The school has a Connections Club where military students meet monthly to discuss challenges, participate in community projects, and welcome new students. The school hosts an annual Veterans Day program and partners with USS West Virginia Blue and Gold crews, who volunteer at school events. Military students are honored with special assemblies and celebrations during the Month of the Military Child.

Hardaway High School – Muscogee County School District

Hardaway High School provides before- and after-school tutoring, dual enrollment options, and credit recovery programs to ensure military students’ academic success. HHS also has a Military Club where students with military connections can share experiences and support one another. A full-time Family Coordinator liaises for military families, helping them navigate school transitions and connect with the community. The school partners with Fort Moore NCOA, which sends military personnel to mentor students and speak in classrooms.

Kingsland Elementary School – Camden County Schools

Kingsland Elementary has an MFLC who provides non-medical counseling and weekly Lunch Bunch sessions where military students can connect and discuss shared experiences. The school organizes Military Family Night at local sporting events and actively involves military families in school activities. KES celebrates the Month of the Military Child with special events and partners with the Kings Bay School Liaison Officer to provide staff training on military student needs. The school ensures military families have access to community and base resources.

Lanier County Middle School – Lanier County School District

Lanier County Middle School supports military students with counseling services, academic tutoring, and transition support programs. The school hosts an annual Muffins for Military event, bringing military families together for recognition and appreciation. Staff receive specialized training through the Moody School Board Liaison Committee, ensuring they understand the unique challenges military families face. The school celebrates the Month of the Military Child with a themed spirit week featuring Purple Up Day and other military appreciation activities.

Long County Primary School – Long County School System

Long County Primary School provides counseling services specifically designed for military children, helping them navigate transitions and deployments. The school streamlines enrollment and withdrawal processes to accommodate military families’ frequent relocations. During the Month of the Military Child, LCPS hosts special assemblies and recognition events to honor military families. The school also offers peer mentorship programs where established military students assist new students in adjusting to their new school environment.

Lyman Hall Elementary School – Liberty County School System

Lyman Hall Elementary supports military students with an MFLC who provides individual and group counseling. To foster peer connections, the school integrates military students into its extracurricular programs, including 4-H, Boys and Girls Club, and coding clubs. Teachers receive training from the Military Child Education Coalition to better understand deployment-related stress. The school also partners with local veterans and military spouses to ensure military families feel welcome and supported.

Matilda Harris Elementary School – Camden County Schools

Matilda Harris Elementary has a dedicated MFLC who works closely with the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base School Liaison Officer to support military families. The school offers summer tours for military families, allowing them to explore the school and meet staff before the school year begins. MHES runs a Connections Club where students engage in activities that support new military students and honor service members. The school partners with the USS West Virginia Blue and Gold Crews, who volunteer in classrooms and at events.

Pearl Stephens Elementary School – Houston County School District

Pearl Stephens Elementary has an MFLC who provides confidential, solution-focused counseling to military students. The school participates in the Anchored4Life program, a peer-led initiative that supports military students through transitions and deployments. Military families can access a food assistance program (Backpack Buddy) that helps with food insecurity. The school also partners with Robins Air Force Base to bring guest speakers and host military appreciation events throughout the year.

Perry High School – Houston County School District

Perry High School has an MFLC who provides individual and group counseling to military students. The school partners with Robins Air Force Base to offer academic and social support for military families. PHS ensures a smooth transition for new military students through peer mentorship programs where incoming students are paired with current military-connected students. PHS also hosts an annual military appreciation event featuring guest speakers and a military family recognition ceremony.

Quail Run Elementary School – Houston County School District

Quail Run Elementary School offers a Military Club, providing a supportive space for military students to connect with peers facing similar challenges. The school has an MFLC who works closely with students and families to provide emotional and academic support. New military students receive Anchored4Life Welcome Kits and are paired with student ambassadors to ease transitions. QRES partners with Robins Air Force Base School Liaison Officers to ensure military families can access resources.

Reese Road Leadership Academy – Muscogee County School District

Reese Road Leadership Academy actively supports military students through Student 2 Student (S2S), a peer-led program that helps new military students adjust to their new environment. The school celebrates Veterans Day with a breakfast and parade featuring military families, and students participate in writing appreciation letters to service members. RRLA collaborates with Fort Moore’s School Liaison Officers to provide training for teachers and staff on understanding military culture and challenges. The school also integrates military history into classroom discussions.

Riverside Middle School – Columbia County School District

Riverside Middle School supports its large military student population by offering a comprehensive transition program, including school tours and a student ambassador program for incoming military students. The school has a Military Family Committee composed of staff, parents, and community members that meets regularly to address the needs of military families. RMS partners with local military installations to host guest speakers and military career fairs. The school celebrate the Month of the Military Child with Purple Up Day, military recognition assemblies, and student-led initiatives to honor service members.

Valdosta Middle School – Valdosta City Schools

Valdosta Middle School ensures military families receive personalized support during enrollment, working closely with Moody Air Force Base School Liaison Officers to streamline academic transitions. The school hosts a Military Appreciation Night at football games and organizes a community-wide 9/11 remembrance event to honor military service. VMS has a Breakfast Buddies Program where military students gather monthly for peer support and mentorship. The school also provides extended excused absences for deployment and homecoming events, ensuring students can spend time with their families during critical moments.