//VLPRA to host Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt for people with disabilities

VALDOSTA – VLPRA will host the return of “Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt” for people with disabilities at the North Lowndes Athletic Complex.

VLPRA’s “Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt” for people with disabilities is returning on Saturday, April 12th at the soccer fields at North Lowndes Athletic Complex in Hahira.

This egg hunt is free and is open to children and adults with disabilities, as well as their families. The event provides a fun, safe, family-friendly environment for people who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt.

Participants will hunt 5,000 toy and candy-filled Easter Eggs in an accessible, fenced-in environment. They will also enjoy games, create arts and crafts, and more!



The area is flat and fully accessible for wheelchairs and walkers.

The event is from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. There will be multiple hunts separated by age. Individuals with disabilities of all ages are welcome, along with their families.

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind event from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Saturday, April 12th at VLPRA’s North Lowndes Athletic Complex!

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA)

WHAT: Egg-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt for people with disabilities

WHEN: Saturday, April 12th, 2025

WHERE: 7715 Sonny Rogers Drive in Hahira at the soccer fields at the far

north end of the complex

HOW MUCH: FREE!