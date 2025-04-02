//VLPRA announces registration now open for adult softball

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority announces registration is now open for adult softball.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority announces that registration for adult softball. Games are played Monday through Thursday evenings. Teams generally play two to three nights a week. All games are at Freedom Park with the season starting in May and running through the end of June. The sign-up fee is $515 per team. Teams can register online at vlpra.com or call the youth and adult athletics office at 229-333-1853 with questions. There is no individual registration available, but free agents can click here to fill out a form and possibly be placed with a team. The registration deadline is April 22nd, 2025.