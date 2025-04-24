//VHS Chorus sweeps competitions with superior ratings

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Chorus sweeps competitions with superior ratings in Atlanta and Albany this past weekend.

Release:

The Valdosta High School Chorus program recently hit all the right notes in two cities—Atlanta and Albany!

On April 18, the VHS Women’s Chorus Ensemble earned straight 1’s (Superior ratings) at the Atlanta Choral Classic!

On April 19, students wowed at the GMEA District #2 Solo & Ensemble Adjudication with all Superior ratings:

Carrie Grace Jordan – Solo

Hezekiah Alexander – Solo

Carrie, Kendall Penn & Paulette Greer – Trio

The VHS Singers – Ensemble

So proud of these talented voices!