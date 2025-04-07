//VFD responds to St. Augustine Road structure fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an accidental structure fire on St. Augustine Rd.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 123 S. St. Augustine Rd. The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find smoke and flames coming from of a single-story residence. A total of twenty-two fire personnel quickly brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no one remained inside.

As a result of the fire, two occupants were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was accidental in nature.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.