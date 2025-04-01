//VFD investigates Oakgrove Circle single-story home fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating an early morning single-story home fire on Oakgrove Circle.

On Thursday, March 28, 2025, at approximately 6:47 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2240 Oakgrove Cir. The first unit arrived on scene within 6 minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-story home. A total of thirty-two firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no one remained inside.

No injuries were reported. As a result of the fire, two occupants were displaced and are receiving help from family members. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.