//Valdosta temporarily suspends free mulch pickup services

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the temporary suspension of the free mulch pickup services due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Valdosta Public Works Department has temporarily suspended its free mulch pickup services due to unforeseen circumstances. The equipment required to move the mulch is currently undergoing repairs, preventing crews from relocating it to a safe and accessible area for residents to pick up.

The department is actively working to take necessary actions to resolve the issue and expects services to resume in approximately four weeks.

“We understand this may cause an inconvenience to residents who rely on this service,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “Our team is working diligently to make the necessary adjustments, and we appreciate the community’s patience during this time.”

The City of Valdosta will provide updates as more information becomes available. For further inquiries, please contact the Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3590.