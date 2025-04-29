//Valdosta Symphony Orchestra to perform with guests

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra welcomes guest performers Byron Stripling & Carmen Bradford for a night of jazz classics.

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a night of jazz classics, performing the music of George Gershwin, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and more! The orchestra will be joined by two incredible guest performers: Byron Stripling and Carmen Bradford.

Byron Stripling is a trumpet virtuoso, singer, actor, and conductor who earned his stripes as lead trumpeter and soloist with the Count Basie Orchestra under the direction of Thad Jones and Frank Foster. He has played and recorded extensively with the bands of Dizzy Gillespie, Woody Herman, Dave Brubeck, Lionel Hampton, Clark Terry, Louis Bellson, and Buck Clayton in addition to The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, The Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, and The GRP All Star Big Band.

Carmen Bradford is a Grammy Award winning vocalist who began her career with the Count Basie Orchestra after being discovered at the age of 22 by William “Count” Basie himself. She was the orchestra’s featured vocalist for 9 years, and has continued to perform with them regularly throughout her career. Her collaborations with Count Basie Orchestra have earned her 4 Grammy Award nominations and a Grammy win in 2024 for the album Basie Swings the Blues – the Count Basie Orchestra.

The concert begins at 7:30pm, but come for the pre-concert chat at 6:45pm for a discussion with our music director and conductor Howard Hsu, and our guests Byron Stripling and Carmen Bradford. First time symphony attendees should be sure to stop by the box office before the show for a welcome gift!

Tickets are on sale now at valdosta.edu/vso