//Turner Center to offer spring artist workshop

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will offer a spring artist workshop for beginners ages 14 and older.

Local artist Aliyah Jones will lead an Impasto Painting Workshop at the Turner Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, 10am-1pm each day. The workshop is beginner-friendly for ages 14+.

Jones, a Valdosta native, began taking art classes at the Turner Center upon the recommendation of a middle school teacher. Jones continued her pursuit of the arts throughout high school, earning accolades such as having a watercolor painting to honor Holocaust victims displayed at the Georgia State capital and placing first in the Valdosta State University (VSU) High School Invitational. She went on to earn a scholarship to VSU, where she completed her BFA and continued to place in area juried competitions, including at the Turner Center. Over a decade later, she placed 1st in the painting category at the Turner Center’s 37th Annual Spring into Art Exhibition in the spring of 2024.

Jones’ style is a hybrid of Realism with a touch of Impressionism. Her preferred subject matter includes botanicals, flowers, and food. Throughout many of her compositions, fluorescent colors are used to exaggerate naturally occurring tones to celebrate the grandeur of nature. Jones gathers inspiration wherever nature exists, including at farmers markets, garden centers, nature walks, and even cooking.

Impasto painting is a technique in which thick layers of paint are applied to a surface so that brush or palette knife strokes are visible. This technique is traditionally used with oil paint, but in Jones’ workshop at the Turner Center, students will discover the benefits of thickening acrylic paint with a gel medium to mimic the thickness and luxuriousness of oil paint. Students will also receive a brief introduction to impasto techniques throughout art history and instructor demonstrations. Each student will create their own 10×10 impasto painting on canvas in an Impressionist style they choose.

To register for this workshop and other programs at the Turner Center, visit turnercenter.org/classes, or contact Turner Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.