//Turner Center to launch ceramics artist-in-residence program

Photo: Hudson Pottery Studio Manager Ramiro Santillan wheel-throwing with a group of students.

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center to launch a ceramics artist-in-residence program for the summer of 2025.

The program is designed to benefit recent high school or college graduates, as well as other artists who are early in their artistic careers. The program will provide artists with affordable supplies and a studio space to use for the creation of their own artwork, and in exchange, the artists will provide services or products for the Center. These might include studio work, teaching, or other areas of expertise.

Residencies will average four to six months in length. Applications for the first residency term will be accepted at turnercenter.org through Friday, May 16, 2025. The first resident(s) will begin their term in July 2025 and will work closely with and report directly to the Hudson Pottery Studio Manager. Residents will also work with the Turner Center Art Education Administrator and Curator.

For additional information or for assistance with the application process, contact Turner Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.