//Turner Center to host Shaun Johnson Trio at Levitt AMP Music Series

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Shaun Johnson Trio in the 2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Shaun Johnson Trio from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., April 4, 2025. The concert is the fifth of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

The Shaun Johnson Trio turns originality on its head with gospel, country and traditional pop rooted in a big band sensibility. These three are not famous yet. And this is not a tribute group. But you can expect them to honor an eclectic mix of Sinatra, Bruno Mars, Johnny Cash, Bobby Darin, and others in the same show. Meet the band: Shaun is the lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa and an Emmy winner; Theodore Brown is vocal percussionist, pianist and sought after sideman; and Dave Stanoch is a drummer known the world over – having authored a famous book for musicians as well as toured with many of the “greats.”

Together, these three have garnered a top 5 Billboard album and are bringing their brand of American music and humor to Valdosta for the first time! Come and see what the Star Tribune described as a once in a lifetime “performance that goes for the gut in rousing fashion!”

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Admission is free. Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts, food and drink vendors, opening acts, community partners, and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.