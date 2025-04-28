//Turner Center to host indie pop artist for Levitt AMP Music Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host indie pop artist Marielle Kraft for the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents Marielle Kraft, from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., May 2, 2025. The concert is the eighth of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

When you hear Marielle Kraft’s music or experience her candid live shows, you feel as though you already know her. The indie pop singer/songwriter, now based in Nashville, displays craftsmanship beyond her years, following suit to artists like Colbie Caillat, Maisie Peters, and Taylor Swift. Self-taught, the Rhode Island native began playing guitar at 16 and soon writing songs that struck chords with listeners everywhere. Her gift for storytelling is evident through her use of salient detail, raw emotion, and poignant word choice to describe moments “exactly as they feel.” Over the past few years, Marielle Kraft has self-released two original EPs, including eight singles, and four official music videos. Kraft’s 2017 debut single, “How Far You Feel,” has collected over 1 million streams across platforms. Her debut studio EP, “The Deep End” officially released on July 12th, 2019, featuring fan-favorite tracks like “Toothbrush” and “Better Without You.” Kraft regularly plays at venues across the United States, sharing stages with names as big as Mt. Joy, Ava Max, and Betty Who. She presents her live shows as a seamless narrative: evocative yet encouraging, deeply reflective yet refreshing. The raw authenticity with which Marielle invites listeners into her story cultivates a relationship with them beyond the song, as she is known to “bring together a room full of strangers.”

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. Opening act is the VMS Jazz Ensemble, food vendor is Burritos Mexican Grill, beverage vendor is Downtown Social, and community partners are Second Harvest Food Bank and Living Bridges. Admission and parking are free. Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts, food and drink vendors, opening acts, community partners, and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements