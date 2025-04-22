//Turner Center to host artist Matt Schofield at Levitt AMP Music Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center presents Jazz and Blues artist Matt Schofield to perform at the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents Matt Schofield, from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., April 25, 2025. The concert is the seventh of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

British born and now US-based, Matt Schofield continues to push the frontiers and reshape the boundaries of the British Blues tradition. A multi-award-winning guitar virtuoso, singer, songwriter, producer and band leader, after more than 30 years of performing, and 20 years into his solo career, Schofield’s impact as one of the most influential and distinctive guitarists of his generation is unquestionable. Along with a storied career that has taken him and his band to nearly 30 countries worldwide come awards, industry and critical acclaim – three time “British Blues Guitarist of the Year,” “British Blues Album of the Year,” and the first guitarist inducted into the “British Blues Awards Hall of Fame.” Mojo Magazine “Blues Album of the Year” and Guitar & Bass Magazine’s “Top Ten British Blues Guitarist of All Time” alongside Eric Clapton and Peter Green. Schofield’s fluid and melodic playing and iconic tone has inspired legions of guitarists, and a sought-after line of signature instruments and equipment including a Two-Rock Matt Schofield amplifier. What remains ever impressive is Schofield live. A renowned musical educator, Matt released “Blues Speak,” his highly acclaimed TrueFire instructional series. As a clinician, he has taught from Tokyo to Texas and all points in between. Matt’s upcoming record reunites him with his original and much-loved organ trio line-up, to mark the 20th anniversary of the album and band that launched his solo career.

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. Food and beverage vendor is Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking. Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts, food and drink vendors, opening acts, community partners, and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.