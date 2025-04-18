//Turner Center offers Weekday Pottery Classes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is offering Weekday Pottery Classes for beginning students.

Turner Center for the Arts offers several programs and classes for youth and adults. Among these are Weekday Pottery Classes, with five weekly class times available for beginners to create using clay. Several of the Center’s repeat students shared their backgrounds and reasons for joining classes, and each expressed a common theme – that they wish they had joined the classes sooner.

Weekday Pottery students Jennifer Pardieck and her daughter, El Pardieck, cut slabs of clay to begin new work. Weekday Pottery student Sandy Jones’ handmade ceramic backsplash, made of over 200 individual ceramic tiles. Weekday Pottery student Cheryl Jowers practices wheel throwing techniques.



In Weekday Pottery Classes, students create functional and decorative pieces using clay through methods such as hand-building, throwing on the wheel, creating pots using coil techniques, and more. From first thought to final glazing and kiln firing, Turner Center Ceramics Instructor Ramiro Santillan assists each student as they create work from their imagination or based on something that inspires them. Student Morgan Wood said, “Santillan has played a key part in helping me learn to ‘pottery’. He has provided a great teaching experience – my classmates and I feel supported no matter what style of pottery we choose make on a given day.” Many students have become so advanced that they have had their own booths at the Center’s annual ARToberfest and have also displayed their work in the Turner Center galleries for past Spring into Art and Glass and Ceramics Invitational Exhibitions.

Several students shared that they never believed they were artistic, but that friends recommended that they try pottery classes to relax, get out of the house, or simply as something new. Wood began taking classes with her cousin, and said that from her first few classes, “I was hooked – the vibe, the art, the people!” Wood went on to say, “Joining this class has been one of the best decisions I have ever made. It has allowed me the freedom to create some very fun art pieces but has also given me some of my best friends.” Jennifer Mixon shared that she joined classes after suffering the tragic loss of a daughter. “It has brought me a tremendous amount of joy to be able to handmake gifts for my wonderful loving family,” she said. Mixon gave each of her children and grandchildren a flower name, which inspires the work she creates for them.

Sandy Jones, a pottery student since 2011 and a full-time biology professor at Valdosta State University, expressed a long-term fascination with leaves. She began collecting leaves, and using their impressions on her artwork, has created over 200 tiles that now form a mosaic backsplash in her kitchen. Wood enjoys creating burrito bowls, which she and her husband use for regular meals. Cheryl Jowers, a kindergarten teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary, specializes in functional kitchenware – her work includes bread pans, butter crocks, and more.

When asked what they would tell someone else considering taking pottery classes, several students said, “You will wish you had joined the classes sooner!” Cheryl Jowers said “Pottery night is a time when I can unplug, unwind, and create with others. Creating is something I must do – the Turner Center’s weekly pottery class has filled that need in the most wonderful capacity. Now I can’t imagine my life without clay in it!” Jennifer Pardieck, a biomedical engineer and mother of two, said “Expression is essential, so take the opportunity to create or experience art to see what speaks to you.” Sandy Jones said “We tend to create a false dichotomy by labeling people as either artistic or not. This is especially wrong regarding pottery, because everyone can express themselves through playing with clay…in the studio, you will find people laughing and helping each other trying new techniques.”

To register for Weekday Pottery Classes and other programs at the Turner Center, visit turnercenter.org/classes, or contact Turner Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.