//Turner Center honors regional artists at art gala

Share with friends

Photo: 2025 BEST IN SHOW: Mary Ellen Free – “Spring Into Love”

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently honored regional artists at the 38th Annual Spring Into Art Gala.

Release:

Hundreds gathered on April 7 for the 38th Annual Spring Into Art Gala, hosted by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. More than 250 pieces of original art created by nearly 150 regional artists were entered into the region’s most prominent art exhibition and will remain on display through June 4.

“Congratulations to all the artists who have their works displayed in the 38th Spring Into Art, and to Turner Center Curator Madison Caldwell for the incredible presentation of the exhibition,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “The public is invited to view the beautiful art that adorns the creative spaces within the Turner Center galleries. And, as always, admission to the galleries is free.”

Selections for awards were based on a dual-judge review, which was conducted without respect to names, title or prices of the artists’ work. Six thousand dollars in cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners in four categories, a Best of Show, as well as 10 honorable mentions.

“We are very blessed to be celebrating another incredible Spring into Art exhibition this year, and grateful to provide so many incredible artists in our region with the chance to compete and showcase their art in our galleries,” said Turner Center Curator Madison Caldwell. “We invite all members of the public to come and enjoy the wonderful exhibit that will be on display in the galleries through June 4, 2025.”

Congratulations to this year’s award winners!

Best of Show: Mary Ellen Free – “Spring Into Love”

Painting

1st Place: Harry Ally “Figure #71”

2nd Place: D. Arthur McBride “In Beggar’s Clothing”

3rd Place: S. Dean Little “Sea Trout”

Digital Arts/Photography

1st Place: Joe Morgan “Banana King”

2nd Place: Amanda Green “Watched by Empty Silhouettes”

3rd Place: Rick Szymanski “Reflections of Solitude”

Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media

1st Place: Suzanne Marcil “Singing the Blues”

2nd Place: Anda Chance “Abyss”

3rd Place: Susan Wehling “Letters From Home”

Sculpture/Ceramics/Jewelry/Crafts

1st Place: Kim Mazzilli “Intertidal Zone”

2nd Place: Pong Holton “Numchai”

3rd Place: Billy Dykes “Rolling in Dough”

10 Honorable Mention:

Adam Calvin “I Spy: 12 Candles, 3 Cows, 9 Fingers”

Lily Lawson “Last Summer”

Ellen Woodard “Dekle Marsh”

Ramiro Santillan “Arrow Vase”

Walter Hobbs “Raku Form #2”

Cody Murray “Technology Aged”

Jeff Byers “LTSMUHM Tea Service”

Ruth Bren “Butterfly & Moth Series”

Amber Moore “Sanity’s Vessel”

Suzanne W. Ally “Angels & Other Fallen Objects”

Judges

Madeline Beck is the Curator at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art (MCMA) in Marietta, GA. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art History, with a minor in Classical Studies, from Kennesaw State University. Beck began her curatorial career as a Curatorial Assistant at the Zuckerman Museum of Art at Kennesaw State University before joining MCMA in 2015. She was appointed Curator of MCMA in 2017, where she has since curated over 50 exhibitions. In addition to her exhibition work, Beck manages the museum’s permanent collection and oversees special events. Beyond her work at MCMA, Beck is a facilitator for SeekATL, an Atlanta-based studio-visit group, and serves on the ArtsATL Artist Advisory Council.

Jennifer Clinard Jennifer is currently working as a landscape painter with a studio in Tallahassee, FL. She is a retired member of the Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800. As a scenic artist, she painted and sculpted for the San Francisco Opera and Ballet, 1979 to 2005. As a set painter and onset artist, she worked on feature films, television shows and commercials. For film work, see IMDB. Beyond her California exhibits, Jennifer has shown her paintings at the Turner Center, Gadsden Art Center, LeMoyne Arts, FSU Museum of Fine Arts and Tallahassee State College. Her work is in private collections as well. Jennifer earned a Master’s degree at FSU in Constructive Design and also studied at Penland School of Crafts and Georgia Institute of Technology. She belongs to the Artists’ League of the Big Bend and Pines and Palms, the Georgia-Florida Artist Association.

At the event, Colson Printing also selected 13 works from the exhibition to be featured in their 2026 calendar, which will be available to the public this fall.

The Loyce and Annette Turner Foundation and Patrick Parker are Platinum Sponsors of the 2025 Spring Into Art Gala. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts appreciates dozens of other sponsors that, along with the Platinum Sponsors, made the 2025 exhibition a regional success. These sponsors are proudly displayed at the Center and at turnercenter.org.

The exhibit is on display at the Turner Center until close of business on June 4, 2025. Participating artists, as well as individuals who purchased art from the exhibit, may pick up their pieces June 5, 10am – 6pm or Friday, June 6, 10am – 4pm at 527 N. Patterson St. Works selected for the Colson Calendar will be ready for pickup at a later date (selected artists will be notified). For more information, call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.