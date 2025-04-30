//Turner Center announces youth summer art camps now available

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announces youth summer art camps are now available with limited space for ages 5-12.

Release:

The Turner Center for the Arts has announced five youth summer art camps available for ages 5-12, with one-day, two-day, and four-day options. All summer campus take place on the Turner Center Campus and are designed to interject imagination and creativity into the summer months. Spots in each camp are limited.

The first camp offered follows the theme “Nature’s Palette.” This camp for ages 6-12 is two days – May 27 & 28 – 10am-3pm each day. Young artists will explore the beauty of the natural world through painting and drawing, led by the Turner Center’s artists-in-residence Christine Cabral and Annette Crosby. Students will create themed art – including leaves, flowers, insects and birds – and bring them to life with color and imagination. Projects to be made include funky flowers, colors in flight (butterfly), parrot friends, and plant sculptures. Techniques explored include collage, drawing, mixed media, and painting.

The next four camps offered are for ages 5-12 and follow the theme “Stars In Every Stroke.” A one-day camp, as well as three four-day camps, are available. The one-day camp will take place on June 11, 10am-4pm. Four-day camp dates are June 2-5, June 16-19, and June 23-26 – all from 10am-3pm each day. Campers will travel through a galaxy of artistic mediums to create their own stellar masterpieces. Led by instructors Anita Gillis, Mikki Hudson, Debra Kantelis, Phylisicia Lundy, and Hunter Pope, students will launch their artistic skills to new heights. Projects to be made include galaxy pastels, moon bowls, night sky luminaries, rocket paintings, and much more. Techniques explored include ceramics, culinary arts, fiber arts, mixed media, and painting.

To view prices, availability, and more camp details, visit turnercenter.org, or contact Turner Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787. Scholarship applications are available upon request. Classes/techniques included in youth summer art camps are also offered throughout the year.