//South Health District to observe National Public Health Week

VALDOSTA – South Health District celebrates the importance of public health by observing National Public Health Week.

South Health District is proud to join communities across the nation in celebrating National Public Health Week (NPHW) from April 7-13, 2025. This annual observance, led by the American Public Health Association (APHA), highlights the importance of public health in helping create healthier communities and improving lives.

This and every week we are focused on the importance of making intentional and smart choices to improve health, or the idea of being ‘Healthy on Purpose.’

“Public health is so much more than people realize—it’s about preventing illness, promoting wellness, and ensuring every person has the opportunity to live a healthy life,” said Dr. Mark J. Eanes, District Health Director of South Health District. “Our services are designed to support people of all ages and incomes, ensuring that everyone has access to essential and purposeful healthcare.”

South Health District serves Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties. Services are available to everyone regardless of age, race, religion, national origin, political belief, disability or sex. SHD charges minimal fees for our services, and some services have adjusted fee scales based on ability to pay. Accepted forms of payment are cash, check, some credit/debit cards, and insurance: Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Ambetter, Cigna, Coventry, United Healthcare, Medicaid (PeachState, AmeriGroup, CareSource, PeachCare & WellCare) and Medicare.

We have clinics and health departments located in all ten of our counties. Our clinics provide a wide range of services, including family planning, immunizations, well checks, and more all designed to ensure that everyone has access to the healthcare they need.

Public health also offers many programs aimed at improving community well-being. These include child health programs, environmental health, opioid and HIV prevention, and much more.

South Health District encourages our residents to participate in National Public Health Week by engaging in healthy activities, staying informed on public health topics, and taking purposeful steps in your healthcare journey.

To learn more about South Health District and all that we offer, visit southhealthdistrict.com.