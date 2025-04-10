//Signing ceremony signifies completion of Hurricane Helene debris removal

Share with friends

Photo: Unifying in the partnership, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District representatives and several other local and government officials who supported the debris mission attended a signing April 7, 2025, in Valdosta, Georgia, signifying the completion of the Hurricane Helene Debris Mission in Georgia. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard)

VALDOSTA – Hurricane Helene debris removal is officially complete with the final documentation signing ceremony in Valdosta.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and the contractor, AshBritt, Inc., met in Valdosta, Georgia, Monday, April 7, 2025, to sign final documentation signifying the completion of eligible debris removal in Lowndes County, the last of 10 counties supported within Georgia.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director, Ashley Tye; Army Corps of Engineers Debris Mission Manager, Danny Williams; and the CEO of AshBritt, Brittany Perkins Castillo, signed the memorandum for record, April 7, 2025, signifying the completion of the Hurricane Helene Debris Mission in Georgia. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard)

The signing event was the last step in successfully completing the mission that began with the first haul out Nov. 6, 2024, following the destruction left by Hurricane Helene in late September. The Army Corps of Engineers Debris Mission Manager, Danny Williams; Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director, Ashley Tye; and the CEO of AshBritt, Brittany Perkins Castillo, signed the memorandum for record, which was the “Notice of Physical Completion for Debris Removal in Lowndes County, Georgia,” formally completing the mission.

Also attending from the Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, was Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman; the contracting officer for the mission, Maj. Nathan Aylesworth; and the Emergency Management Branch Chief David Dean. Unifying in the partnership, several other local and government officials who supported the debris mission attended to take part in this accomplishment.

“This event demonstrates the power of whole-community collaboration, showcasing how government, businesses, and local communities, united by a commitment to service, can effectively help disaster-impacted populations recover and build resilience,” said Bowman. “I am proud the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Savannah District were able to be part of the team helping people impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

The Savannah District worked closely with state, local, and other federal agencies as part of the recovery efforts, providing vital support to communities impacted by the storm. Since March 1, 2025, the team has been working to complete the processing of the remaining debris at all temporary storage and reductions sites. Approximately $135 million in task orders was awarded for the Army Corps of Engineers for the processing of over 5 million cubic yards of debris in Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery, and Screven Counties.

“Significant effort by our subject matter experts went into scoping the requirements for this mission,” said Dean. “Their forethought resulted in efficiencies and real cost savings in the end.”

The first assignment for the debris removal mission happened Oct. 8, 2024, and included the deployment of technical monitors to assess the volume of debris (in cubic yards) to be removed, to find locations for temporary storage, determining personnel and equipment requirements, and to conduct health and safety evaluations.

Debris typically consisted of construction and demolition material, downed trees, branches, stumps and other vegetative matter that obstructed roadways and public spaces. The work was authorized under the direction of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and Federal Emergency Management Agencies (FEMA), as part of the FEMA debris mission assignment.

