//Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority set to host annual Swim 1922 initiative

VALDOSTA – The Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is set to host their Swim 1922 Dry Safety Clinic.

The Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., based in Valdosta, GA, is set to host their national initiative, Swim 1922 Dry Safety Clinic.

The event is scheduled for June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 S Monitor Drive in Fitzgerald. The initiative will be a dry day clinic for children ages 6 and up.

The goal of Swim 1922 is to raise awareness and knowledge about water safety and

learning to swim. The event hopes to increase participation and reduce drowning and

death rates in our communities.

Studies and statistics show that the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4

years old. Drowning is the leading cause of children and adults with Autism. For children

5 to 14 years of age, drowning is the second leading cause of death. 78% of African

American children are at risk for drowning, and 62% of Hispanic children are at risk of

drowning from not knowing how to swim.

The goals of Sigma Gamma Sorority and Swim 1922 are to increase access and exposure

to water safety and swimming. With the hope of providing this knowledge, the children

within our communities can be safe and decrease the drowning rates among minorities.

For more information, contact Redia Thomas at redia.thoma1998@icloud.com or call

(229)563-7392.