//Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority offers scholarship opportunity to GA counties

VALDOSTA – The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is offering an annual scholarship opportunity in 9 South Georgia counties.

The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. of Valdosta, Georgia, is offering its annual scholarship opportunities to nine high school seniors in nine South Georgia

counties.

Those counties are Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, and Tift counties. Each scholarship will be $500. With principles in sisterhood, scholarship, and service, the chapter aims to further the education of future leaders. Every year, the sorority has proudly been able to support the youth with the community’s help.

Each applicant must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, provide a letter of acceptance from a college or university, write a community service essay, and also provide community service activities performed in their community.

The deadline for scholarship application submissions is Apri1 18, 2025. Contact your local school guidance counselor or Ms. Tina Hodge at Thodge923@gmail.com.