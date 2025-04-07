//Pop Rock Artists “The Band Light” to perform at Levitt AMP Music Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will present Pop Rock Artists “The Band Light” as the sixth concert of the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host The Band Light, from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., April 11, 2025. The concert is the sixth of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

Nashville based pop-rock group, THE BAND LIGHT is bonded by Jack Glenn- Bass/Vocals (22), Konnor Dolberry- Lead Singer (21), Garrett Goodrich Lead Guitar/Vocals (20), and Trevor Young- Drums/Vocals (19). The four high school theater veterans were introduced through their student production of Footloose, which never made its debut due to Covid 19 but instead, illuminated their pathway to one another. Designating themselves as a ‘rock n roll boy band,’ it is their old-soul musicality and captivating star power that is harnessing dynamic live performances and capturing the hearts of passionate fans across the United States and beyond. Honorable mentions include bringing their show to an arena stage at Penn State’s annual THON, debut music festival appearance at SuperGirl Surf Pro, BMI’s Nashville showcase, and various performances at ‘THE POP UP’ series alongside Jonas Brothers’ ‘THE TOUR’. In 2024, the band supported Quarters of Change on their ‘Portraits Tour’ along the east coast and New Hope Club along their US tour. While on the road, the band continues to release new music, fusing their fresh new sound with the nostalgia of classic rock.

“The Turner Center is proud to offer these free live concerts each Friday in our community during the Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “We encourage patrons to come out to the Turner Center Art Park this Friday, then head over to enjoy the Bluesberry Festival in Downtown Valdosta this weekend. Let’s enjoy the abundance of things to do this weekend in our community.”

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking. Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts, food and drink vendors, opening acts, community partners, and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.