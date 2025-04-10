//NCNW supports young readers across Valdosta, Lowndes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW launches a successful community-wide book drive.

Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW proudly launched a community-wide book drive—and the response was incredible! From February 1–22, new and gently used books were collected for K–12 students, and thanks to the generosity of our members and community donors, the WOW Bus now has even more great reads for young minds to explore.

We’re deeply grateful to this amazing organization for leading such a meaningful initiative that puts books directly into the hands of students across Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools. Thank you to everyone who gave — your support is helping shape brighter futures, one page at a time.