//Lowndes BOC recognizes Animal Care, Control Officer Appreciation Week

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recognizes Animal Care and Control Officer Appreciation Week.

National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is being observed April 13–19, 2025, and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners proudly recognizes the dedication and hard work of the Animal Control Officers with Lowndes County Animal Services.

This week honors the commitment of these professionals, who, like other public safety and law enforcement personnel, demonstrate courage, compassion, and dedication every day. Animal Control officers work tirelessly to protect and care for pets, wildlife, and the community, often putting themselves at risk to ensure the safety and well-being of all.

Lowndes County currently has five Animal Control Officers.

Animal Care and Control officers provide several services in Lowndes County, including:

Assisting with injured, sick, or stray dogs and cats

Assisting with sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife

Investigating animal cruelty cases

Protecting and rescuing animals from provincial and federal laws related to animal care

Educating the public about wildlife and their behavior

Educating the public on the importance of pet identification with microchips or collar tags

Investigating and enforcing Animal Control By-laws (e.g., off-leash dogs, barking, licensing of dogs/cats)

Assisting other authorities, such as police or other emergency services and public health agencies when necessary, to protect animals and people

Protecting the public from diseases such as rabies

“Animal Control personnel work tirelessly to rescue vulnerable animals from abuse, neglect, injury, and illness,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “Their work is often challenging and goes unrecognized, but we deeply value their commitment to protecting and caring for animals in need. Let’s take a moment to recognize and appreciate the compassion, dedication, and hard work these officers bring to their roles each and every day.”

For more information on Lowndes County Animal Services, visit www.lowndescounty.com.