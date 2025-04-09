//LCS BOE names new Assistant Superintendent

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education approves the new Assistant Superintendent at a recent board meeting.

The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education approved Superintendent Sandra Wilcher’s recommendation of Dr. Tenry Berry as the new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Operations, and Technology during the board meeting on April 7, 2024.

Dr. Berry brings a wealth of experience, skills, and accolades to this vital position. With an impressive 22-year career as a Viking, he has held various roles throughout the school system. He earned his Bachelor of Education from Valdosta State University and continued his education at Nova Southeastern University, ultimately obtaining his Doctor of Education.

Dr. Berry began his career as a middle school math teacher, and his administrative journey commenced as an Assistant Principal at Clyattville Elementary School. In 2016, he took over as Principal, where he led the school for seven years. During his time at the school level, he garnered numerous awards, including Teacher of the Year, the LCS Great Award, and the African American Difference Maker Award. He quickly earned a reputation for his mentoring, involvement, and dynamic leadership.

In 2023, Dr. Berry joined the district leadership team as the Director of Teacher & Leader Quality, a role in which he made a significant impact on LCS staff. He successfully relaunched the district’s SEEDS induction program, supported new teachers and administrators, and led the Aspiring Leaders program. Additionally, he piloted the GaLeads program and was recognized as a “Star Student” for his contributions.

The Lowndes County Schools community looks forward to his leadership as he serves as a key member of the Superintendent’s executive leadership team. As Assistant Superintendent, he will oversee critical district functions, ensuring operational excellence, technological advancement, and a supportive work environment for all employees.

“I am honored to have been named the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Operations, and Technology for Lowndes County Schools,” says Dr. Berry, reflecting on his new role. “It is a privilege to serve such a great organization alongside dedicated educators and leaders who are committed to excellence. I am truly blessed that God has favored me with this opportunity, and I look forward to making a meaningful impact as we continue to grow and support our students, staff, and community.”