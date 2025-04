Share with friends

LOWNDES COUNTY – Lowndes County Schools announces that the Georgia Milestones End of Grade Testing will begin next week.

The Georgia Milestones End of Grade Testing begins next week! Parents can check out these resources provided by the Georgia Department of Education, which include practice tests, study guides, Q&A, and more!



Click Here:

https://inspire.gadoe.org/collection/C00001/5386