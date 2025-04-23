//DPH South Health recognizes National Infant Immunization Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The DPH’s South Health District is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week to highlight protecting children’s health.

Every child deserves a healthy start—and one of the most effective ways to protect children from serious illness is through on-time vaccination. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District proudly recognizes National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW), observed April 21-28, 2025, to highlight the importance of protecting children under two years old from vaccine-preventable diseases.

NIIW serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to stay on schedule with their child’s well-baby checkups and vaccinations. These routine immunizations are essential for safeguarding infants from serious illnesses like measles, whooping cough (pertussis), and more.

“Infants depend on us to make decisions that protect their health and future,” Dr. Mark J. Eanes, District Health Director said. “National Infant Immunization Week is a powerful reminder of how important it is to keep children on track with their vaccines. It’s one of the best ways we can give them a healthy start in life.”

Vaccines are safe, effective, and provide lasting protection. Staying up to date with routine immunizations not only protects the child but also helps protect others in the community—especially those who are too young or medically unable to receive certain vaccines.

Public health understands that parents may have questions or concerns about vaccines. NIIW is the perfect opportunity to start the conversation and build trust. Families are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider or contact their local health department to get the facts, ask questions, and make informed decisions about their child’s health.

For more information on infant immunizations or to schedule an appointment, contact your local health department.

To learn more about South Health District, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.