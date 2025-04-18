//Dewar Elementary School Earns Military Flagship Award

LOWNDES – Dewar Elementary School has been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as a 2025 Military Flagship School.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA – Dewar Elementary School has been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as a 2025 Military Flagship School, one of only 25 schools statewide to receive this honor for their outstanding commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families.

The Military Flagship School Award honors schools that provide exceptional support for military-connected students and families. With over 230 military students enrolled, Dewar Elementary stands out for its commitment to creating a stable, welcoming, and inclusive environment. This recognition reflects the school’s ongoing efforts to honor the unique experiences of military children and support their social, emotional, and academic success.

“Here at Dewar Elementary, we have always believed that supporting military families isn’t just a program—it’s a promise,” said Principal Melanie Johnson. “A promise to be there through the highs and the lows, to build a sense of belonging, and to ensure that every child who walks through our doors feels seen, supported, and celebrated.”

In addition to Principal Johnson, school and district leaders attended the award ceremony alongside DES military students. As part of the celebration, students Luna Brown, A’Maya Smith, and Madisyn Trollman shared their own heartfelt writings as winners of the school’s military writing contest, offering powerful insights into the experiences of military-connected students.

From the moment a military family arrives at Dewar Elementary, they’re welcomed with warmth—through school tours, friendly greetings, and inclusive classroom experiences. Monthly Deployment Club Breakfasts offer connection and emotional support for students with deployed family members, often joined by volunteers from Moody Air Force Base. Dewar also provides personalized support year-round, including counseling, academic check-ins, and a listening ear. Signature events like Purple Up Spirit Week and the Veterans Day Parade and Celebration allow students to proudly honor military families with heartfelt appreciation and schoolwide unity.

Rachale LaVoie, GaDOE Military Student and Family Specialist, presented the award on behalf of State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

“As the son of a military family, I understand firsthand the challenges and transitions military families face,” says Woods. “That’s why it’s so important to me to recognize schools that go above and beyond to support Georgia’s military-connected students. These 25 schools have created welcoming, stable environments where military families feel valued and supported. One of the most meaningful ways we can honor those who serve is by serving their children well.”

Since the award’s inception in 2019, only 69 schools have earned the Military Flagship distinction. Dewar Elementary now joins this select group—proudly serving those who serve by fostering a school culture built on respect, empathy, and unwavering support for military families.