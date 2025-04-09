//Community invited to encore of “Lunch on the Lawn” in Downtown Valdosta

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes community is invited to an encore edition of “Lunch on the Lawn” in Downtown Valdosta.

Release:

Lowndes County invites to community to join in this Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an encore edition of Lunch on the Lawn at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse (100 East Central Ave., Downtown Valdosta). Grab your coworkers, family, and friends for a relaxing afternoon concert!

As part of the Lowndes County Bicentennial Celebration, this free, public event will feature live music from the Kenji Bolden Trio. Bring your own lunch or enjoy delicious options from Downtown Social and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. Plus, don’t miss complimentary birthday cake ice cream from Azalea City Creamery!

Help us spread the word—this is the perfect way to enjoy a beautiful Friday afternoon. We can’t wait to see you there!