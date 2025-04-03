//City of Valdosta to host Mayor and Council Strategic Summit Retreat

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host the Annual Mayor and Council Strategic Summit Retreat to advance future growth and development.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will host its Annual Mayor and Council Strategic Summit Retreat on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC) Building, located at 1937 Carlton Adams Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601.

This essential two-day retreat serves as a platform for the Mayor and City Council to engage in collaborative dialogue, evaluate the City’s current strategic goals, and plan for Valdosta’s future growth and development. City leadership, department heads, and key community stakeholders will participate in the retreat to review accomplishments, discuss new initiatives, and align on priorities that continue to advance the City’s mission and vision.

Attendees can expect insightful discussions and informative presentations. Topics of discussion will include economic development, infrastructure enhancement, community engagement, and more.