//City of Valdosta announces changes in sanitation schedule for Good Friday holiday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works Department announces changes in the sanitation schedule for Good Friday holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department has announced changes to the sanitation schedule in observance of the Good Friday holiday on Friday, April 18.

On this day, the Sanitation Division will only collect residential garbage (green roll-out cans). There will be no collection of bulk items or yard trash.

Regular collection of bulk items and yard debris will resume on Monday, April 21. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and place all bulk and yard waste at the curb beginning Monday.

For additional information, please contact the Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3590. The City of Valdosta appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during the holiday.