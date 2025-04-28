//38 Special to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will host Southern rock legends 38 Special during the LIVE! Concert Series.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, will turn up the volume on Saturday, May 10, as Southern rock legends 38 Special take the stage for an electrifying performance during the 2025 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series.

Known for their explosive live shows and timeless hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up in You,” and “Rockin’ Into the Night,” 38 Special has captivated audiences for over four decades with their blend of arena-rock anthems and Southern grit.

“We are excited to welcome 38 Special to Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Their music defined an era and continues to energize fans of all ages. It’s going to be a powerful night of rock under the stars.”

With over 20 million albums sold and a reputation for high-octane performances, 38 Special remains a touring powerhouse, playing to packed venues across the country. Guitarist and vocalist Don Barnes says the band’s commitment to bringing their best to every show has never wavered.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on May 10. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass. Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discounted rate in advance for as low as $5. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can attend the concert by purchasing General Concert Admission for $10 or Reserved Seats starting at $15, in addition to park admission.

Before the concert, guests can explore everything Wild Adventures has to offer, including the new Water’s Edge area with three family-friendly rides, live music, and vibrant animal habitats. Splash Island Waterpark is also open for the season, and Dinosaur Explore has returned with over 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

“Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or discovering 38 Special for the first time, this concert will be the highlight of a day filled with adventure,” Floyd said.

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, available now at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts, special events each year, Safari Campground and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com, and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.