//Wiregrass student makes history at State SkillsUSA Competition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass student makes history as the college’s first male gold medalist in Dental Assisting at the State SkillsUSA Competition.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College student Ricardo Garcia has made history as the college’s first male gold medalist in Dental Assisting at the State SkillsUSA Competition. His journey to this achievement began while he was still in high school, taking Dual Enrollment classes at Wiregrass Tech while attending Coffee High School in Douglas. Now a full-time student at the college’s Valdosta Campus, Garcia’s dedication and perseverance have paved the way for his success.

Garcia initially set his sights on a career in Dental Hygiene, completing his core courses for the program. However, due to the highly competitive nature of the program, he was unable to secure a spot. Determined to stay within the dental field, he discovered Wiregrass Tech’s Dental Assisting program and made the switch—allowing him to gain valuable hands-on experience while building a strong foundation for his future pursuit of a Dental Hygiene degree.

As a male entering a traditionally female-dominated field, Garcia is on a mission to challenge perceptions. “I want to show that this profession is not just for women,” Garcia shared. “We all have to start somewhere, and I’m here to break through the norms and pursue my potential.”

At the SkillsUSA competition, Garcia showcased his proficiency in Dental Assisting through a series of rigorous hands-on tasks judged by industry professionals. His competition skills included pouring a stone model, donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE), assisting chairside with a simulated dentist, loading an anesthetic syringe, organizing radiographic images, identifying dental instruments, charting intraoral findings, mixing interim restorative materials (IRM), and demonstrating best practices for sterilization procedures.

Reflecting on his gold-medal win, Garcia recalled the emotional moment. “When they called my classmate’s name for the silver medal, the applause was so loud that I didn’t even hear my own name called for gold. When I looked up and saw my name on the board as the state champion, I was completely taken aback! I was grateful to God for allowing me to demonstrate my skills and for reassuring me that my hard work was paying off.”

Garcia will now represent Georgia at the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta this June, where he will compete against the best Dental Assisting students from across the country. He is set to graduate from Wiregrass Tech’s Dental Assisting program in July 2025, with plans to work as a Dental Assistant before advancing his education in Dental Hygiene.

Garcia credits his time at Coffee High School and Wiregrass Tech’s Dual Enrollment program for setting him on the right path. He also acknowledges the unwavering support of his instructors and the college’s faculty for helping him stay on track toward his goals. “Wiregrass Tech has helped me so much. Everyone has been supportive and willing to assist me in reaching my dreams.”

As he prepares for the national competition, Garcia hopes to inspire others—especially men who may feel hesitant to enter female-dominated fields. “Don’t let fear hold you back. Hard work pays off,” he advises.

To learn more about Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Dental programs and other career pathways, visit Wiregrass.edu.