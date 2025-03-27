//Wild Adventures celebrates opening of water park, Concert Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures kicks off Spring Break with the start of the Concert Series and the opening of Splash Island Water Park.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, kicks off Spring Break for local students with a weekend full of special events, the start of the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series and the annual opening of Splash Island Waterpark.

“Our 2025 Season began with the opening of Water’s Edge, our newest expansion featuring three family-friendly rides,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Now, we’re excited to add even more to the Wild Adventures experience by launching our concert series and opening Splash Island Waterpark, giving our guests a full day of thrills, entertainment, and fun.”

Wild Adventures LIVE! features an exciting lineup of award-winning and Platinum-selling artists, including Willie Nelson & Family, Walker Hayes, 38 Special, and more. The concert series launches Saturday, April 5, with a performance from country star Colt Ford for the park’s Passholder Appreciation Concert.

Originally from Athens, Georgia, Colt Ford is known for helping launch the country/rap genre of music that his four million followers love most, as well as writing No. 1 singles like “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean and “Country Must Be Country Wide” by Brantley Gilbert.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Colt Ford to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Stage for our Passholder Appreciation Concert,” said Floyd. “Our Season Passholders enjoy free general admission to all of our concerts, but each year we select one show as our Passholder Appreciation Concert, giving our Passholders free Reserved Seat Tickets to show how much we value their support.”

Silver, Gold and Diamond Season Passholders can pick up their two complimentary reserved seats each for the Colt Ford concert beginning at 9 a.m. on April 5. Seats will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Colt Ford will take the stage at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater at 8 p.m.

Non-season passholders can also attend the performance with General Concert Admission available at WildAdventures.com/Concerts or at any Wild Adventures ticketing booth.

Before the show, guests can enjoy the opening of Splash Island Waterpark for the 2025 Season. Admission to Splash Island is included with park admission or a Season Pass. Season Passes are on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

“Make no mistake, April 5 is a day at Wild Adventures you won’t want to miss,” said Madison Tucker, public relations specialist. “You can experience all that is new at Water’s Edge, cool off in Splash Island Waterpark and enjoy an amazing concert to end the day. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy Spring Break and spend time with family, and that isn’t even all that we are offering our guests that weekend.”

Wild Adventures’ 2025 Diamond Passholders can attend the exclusive Diamond Passholder Party at the Wanyama Observation Deck on Saturday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes complimentary food, special animal encounters, and more.

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2025 Season Pass on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts, special events each year, Safari Campground and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July 2023, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.