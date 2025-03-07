//VSU welcomes regional film professionals to 9th annual SGFF

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University welcomes regional film professionals to the 9th annual South Georgia Film Festival.

Regional film professionals descend on Valdosta State University’s campus this weekend for the 9th annual South Georgia Film Festival. Along with the many screenings, a collection of regional film professionals will be holding court throughout the week with panels and discussions. Speakers include active film professionals, regional film professors, and local filmmakers. To encourage college and high school students, passes are free with student ID for all screenings and panels.

“As the film industry grows across Georgia, it is essential that our community take advantage of the resources of those who have already been making a difference,” said Festival Director Jason Brown. “We are honored every year at the number of film professionals that take their time to join us and share how they can help us grow.”

Beginning Thursday evening at the Turner Arts Center, the 2025 South Georgia Film Festival will hold its free preview night will full trailers and screening of a locally produced documentary. This year, Dr. Willie Housel and director Mark George will present their documentary “Pinevale High: Separate, Unequal, … Undeterred” and then talk with Professor Jason Brown before taking questions from the community. The Annette Howell Turner Center sponsors the free event for the community to meet local filmmakers and learn about the weekend’s events.

Georgia State University professor Kate Fortmueller.

Saturday presents a full day of panels and screenings. At 11:30 am, Georgia State University professor Kate Fortmueller will discuss her latest book, “Below the Stars,” along with her previous book “Hollywood Shutdown.” Fortmueller’s work researching film and television labor has served to include her in Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Atlantic, and more. The

University of Mississippi professor and filmmaker John Rash (left) and University of Georgia professor and filmmaker Marty Lang.

At 12:30 pm, Professors Marty Lang of the University of Georgia’s MFA in Film program and John Rash of the University of Mississippi Center for the Study of Southern Culture will discuss both schools graduate and undergraduate programs incorporating filmmaking. The discussion will be moderated by VSU Assistant Professor Joe Culverhouse.

Trilith Emerging Creative in Residence Ebony Blanding.

Ebony Blanding, the Emerging Creative in Residence at Trilith Studios, discusses how she has taken such a role at the state’s largest production facility and the feature film it has helped her to produce. Blanding’s work as a writer and filmmaker has screened across the globe, but she continues to work to represent her community and help support other creatives like herself. Professor Brown will talk with her at 3 pm Saturday.

Allison Hogue, videographer with The Salvation Army’s Southern Territory.

At 1:30 pm Saturday, Allison Hogue of The Salvation Army’s Southern Territory will discuss her work as videographer, especially during times like this past Fall’s Hurricane Helene, where it was her job to document the tragedy and get help to those in need. The Salvation Army will also have their traveling canteen present to share what they do to bring aid.

Melissa Simpson, Executive Director of Film Impact Georgia.

The South Georgia Film Festival is proud to have Melissa Simpson, Executive Director of Film Impact Georgia (FIG), back again to discuss the amazing resources available to filmmakers throughout the state of Georgia. FIG’s mission to provide voice to those making independent films in Georgia starts with their annual grants. FIG has awarded $35,000 in grants since 2019 to filmmakers across the state. Along with FIG’s grant, Simpson will discuss the many other resources available for filmmakers to make their voice heard.

Joey Travolta, director of “Lights Camera Friendship on the Spectrum”.

On Sunday, March 9, the festival’s last panel will be a more intimate conversation with director Joey Travolta about his transformative work with Inclusion Films, the impact of his film camps, and specifically the production of “Lights Camera Friendship on the Spectrum” here in Valdosta as well as Florida and California. VSU professor Melissa Pihos will lead the discussion.

“We work hard to bring people to Valdosta because most aspiring creators won’t run into these professionals on their way down Ashley Street,” said Jason Brown Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years and we don’t plan to stop now!”

The festival will provide question and answer sessions after each film block for all visiting filmmakers to discuss their work. Festival passholders can also network with these professionals during our Friday evening reception at the VSU Health Science and Business Administration Building and Saturday night at Downtown Social for the After-Party.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Walmart Community Grant, Georgia Power, the Georgia Film Office, Wild Adventures Theme Park, the Miracle League of Valdosta, Lowndes-Valdosta Tourism, the City of Valdosta, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Downtown Social, Inclusion Films and Film Impact Georgia. Please support our sponsors.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com , SGFF25.Eventive.org , or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.