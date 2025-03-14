//VSU professor to discuss AI at Café Scientifique

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University professor and scientist will present a discussion on AI at Café Scientifique at The Network Coffee Shop.

The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University will present Café Scientifique from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at The Network Coffee Shop. This event is open to the public.

Dr. Ahana Roy Choudhury, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Technology at VSU, invites anyone interested in promoting engagement with science to come out and discuss her area of expertise — artificial intelligence.

“This event is an opportunity for anyone, from any background and level of education, to learn more about science,” said Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor in the Department of Biology at VSU and one of the event organizers. “It is not meant to be a lecture. It is an opportunity for the public, as well as our VSU students and colleagues, to ask questions and receive answers in a format that they can understand. The informal setting facilitates the interaction between the scientist and the public.”

Café Scientifique is a global forum for debating science issues and allowing attendees the opportunity to ask questions. For the price of a cup of coffee, anyone can come to explore the latest ideas in science and technology.

Café Scientifique is hosted by VSU’s Initiatives for Community Engagement Through Applied Research.

The Network Coffee Shop is located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta.