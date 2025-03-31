//VSU names new police chief

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently names Christopher Hughes at the next director of police safety.

Christopher Hughes has been named the next director of public safety (police chief) at Valdosta State University.

Hughes is currently the chief of police and dean of the School of Public Safety at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. He brings more than five years of experience in that role, along with more than 10 years in law enforcement at multiple higher education institutions.

Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia College and State University and a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Science in Public Safety from Middle Georgia State University. Hughes is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command Certification. He has chaired the Clery Team for the past five years at his current employer and also directed the institution’s emergency management operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to be chosen as the next director of public safety at Valdosta State University,” said Hughes. “Having worked in law enforcement at multiple higher education institutions, I know the importance of a safe campus. I am committed to building relationships with our students, faculty, staff, and community, and I look forward to getting to Valdosta and getting to work.”

Traycee Martin, vice president for finance and administration, will be Hughes’ supervisor at VSU.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris as our new chief of police,” said Martin. “With his experience in campus law enforcement and commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment, he is well-equipped to lead our department. I look forward to working with him to enhance campus safety, build trust within our community, and ensure a secure and welcoming environment for all students, faculty, and staff.”

Hughes’ first day as chief of police will be May 1.

