//VSU, DPH, Georgia Mobile Audiology to offer free kids hearing test event

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University along with DPH and Georgia Mobile Audiology will be offering free kids hearing test event this month.

Hearing is crucial to a child’s development. To help ensure every child has access to hearing screenings, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program, Georgia Mobile Audiology and Valdosta State University’s Speech and Hearing Clinic are partnering together to offer a free kids hearing test event later this month.

The event will take place on March 29 from 9AM – 1PM at the VSU Speech and Hearing Clinic located at 2525 Patterson Street in Valdosta. The event is for children ages birth through 5 years old.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged to guarantee an appointment time for your child. To register, visit https://southhealthdistrict.com/hearingtest2025.

“A child’s ability to hear plays a huge role in how they learn and grow. That’s why early hearing screenings are so important,” said Catina Everett, District EHDI Coordinator. “This event is a great opportunity for parents to check their little one’s hearing for free in a quick and easy way. We hope families will take advantage of this chance to make sure their child is set up for success.”

To learn more about the EHDI program, visit https://southhealthdistrict.com/ehdi. To learn more about Georgia Mobile Audiology, visit https://www.gamobileaudiology.org/. To learn more about VSU’s Speech and Hearing Clinic, visit https://www.valdosta.edu/.