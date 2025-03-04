//VSU celebrates GA Arbor Day, plan to restore outdoor beauty

Share with friends

Photo: Before grabbing a shovel for the ceremonial tree planting, Coach John Hansen and student-athletes from VSU’s 2024 Men’s NCAA Division II National Championship Tennis team accepted the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus flag on behalf of the university. This is VSU’s 13th year being recognized for its unwavering commitment to effective urban forest management, even in the face of adversity. Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; Monica Haynes, Landscape and Grounds superintendent; Blazer Tennis’s Juan Pino Contoleon, Takeshi Taco, Boruch Skierkier, Luca Mack, Arthur Bord, Xaveam Van Wijk, and Estee Widershoven; John Hansen, head tennis coach; and Troy Katen, athletic director.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently celebrated Georgia Arbor Day and announced plans to restore outdoor beauty.

The Valdosta State University community recently gathered to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day and plant a red-flowered crape myrtle. Located in Championship Grove, the tree’s primary purpose is to stand as a symbol of endurance, resilience, and perseverance in honor of VSU’s 2024 Men’s NCAA Division II National Championship Tennis team.

Second to honoring a group of student-athletes who finished a magical season with hard work, determination, and a 26-3 record, the tree also represents VSU’s transformation and renewal, as university leadership begins to rethink and rebuild its urban forest after losing more than 1,600 trees to Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Helene, and other storms.

“I have received many questions about what we are doing to re-beautify those portions of our campus that were hardest hit,” Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president, shared during VSU’s 2025 Georgia Arbor Day ceremony.

Carvajal then announced the formation of the Campus Groves Committee, a group charged with developing actional recommendations for gradually restoring the natural beauty of VSU’s landscape, which will have a profound impact on the student experience for generations to come.

Championship Grove was initially unveiled during VSU’s 2019 Georgia Arbor Day ceremony.

Situated outside the P.E. Complex near the intersection of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue, Championship Grove originated with a group of trees planted in honor of Blazer Nation’s eight NCAA Division II national championship-winning teams — 1979 baseball, 2004 football, 2006 men’s tennis, 2007 football, 2011 men’s tennis, 2012 softball, 2012 football, and 2018 football. The red-flowered crape myrtle marks VSU’s ninth national title.

The centerpiece of Championship Grove is Championship Oak, a sprawling live oak representing the VSU Athletics tradition of excellence in the classroom and on the field, court, and course.

Championship Oak was damaged during Hurricane Helene, but a tree surgeon was able to successfully remove the broken limbs. Monica Haynes, VSU Landscape and Grounds superintendent, said she and her team have developed a plan to nurture and monitor the tree as it continues to heal.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Monica Haynes and her dedicated crew for their ongoing efforts in maintaining this special space, ensuring that our championship legacy continues to thrive,” said Troy Katen, director of VSU Athletics.

Before grabbing a shovel for the ceremonial tree planting, Coach John Hansen and his championship tennis team accepted the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus flag on behalf of VSU. This is the university’s 13th year being recognized for its unwavering commitment to effective urban forest management, even in the face of adversity.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization dedicated to inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.

VSU’s Department of Landscape and Grounds is committed to providing the campus community with the highest quality service in the areas of horticulture, landscape maintenance, landscape construction, irrigation, and trash compaction. Each grounds maintenance team member takes pride in his or her efforts to maintain the distinctive beauty of the campus and how that supports university-wide recruitment and retention efforts.

