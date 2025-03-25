//VSU Blazer football spring opening practice rescheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Blazer football spring opening practice has been rescheduled due to the rainy weather conditions.

According to the Valdosta State Blazers website, due to the rain, Valdosta State football spring opening practice has been moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the VSU Athletic Field House football practice fields.

