//VSU announces “Dancing with the Valdosta Stars” returns

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the return of the favorite competition Dancing with the Valdosta Stars scholarship fundraiser.

Valdosta State University’s favorite dance competition is gearing up for another season of memorable routines and making dreams come true.

VSU’s Music Scholarship Alliance and Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund Board will present Dancing with the Valdosta Stars 2025 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Admission is $125 per person or $1,200 for a table that seats 10 people. Limited $1,500 sponsorship and $2,000 VIP tables are also available.

Eight couples — one local “star” paired with one local “pro” — will dance for the Audience Favorite Award and help raise much-needed funds for music, theatre, and dance scholarships. They are:

• Kerry Clark, VSU alumna and marketing executive for Keystone Therapy Services, dancing with Joe Mason, associate professor of theatre at VSU. Text DWTSV1 to 71777 to support this team.

• “Big Nick” Harden, VSU alumnus and owner of Big Nick’s Juke Joint, dancing with Blair Anderson, adjunct dance faculty at VSU. Text DWTSV2 to 71777 to support this team.

• Mercedes Iturralde, longtime friend of VSU, dancing with Nemo Rico, musical theatre student from Bogota, Colombia. Text DWTSV5 to 71777 to support this team.

• Vann Pitts, VSU alumnus and financial advisor for AMB Wealth, dancing with Carol Bertho, dance lecturer at VSU. Text DWTSV6 to 71777 to support this team.

• Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, dancing with Trey Harrell, musical theatre student from Opa-locka, Florida. Text DWTSV7 to 71777 to support this team.

• Nathan Roberson, VSU alumnus and nurse practitioner at SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic, dancing with Melissa Pihos, associate professor of dance at VSU. Text DWTSV3 to 71777 to support this team.

• Mary Beth Rousseau, associate professor of management at VSU, dancing with David Cooper, musical theatre student from Jacksonville, Florida. Text DWTSV4 to 71777 to support this team.

• Cole Wildes, VSU alumnus and technical sales representative at Akrochem Corporation, dancing with Elinor Fenimor, musical theatre student from Macon, Georgia. Text DWTSV8 to 71777 to support this team.

During the competition attendees will receive a token to drop in their favorite couple’s ballot box; these tokens are valued at $125. Additional votes may be cast by dropping cash or checks into a favorite couple’s ballot box at the event.

Early voting has already started, and anyone can participate by text or by making an online donation at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/neGdfA?vid=1hqxul. Online voting ends at noon on competition day. Text voting ends after the final dance.

Dancing with the Valdosta Stars has raised nearly $500,000 for scholarships since it started in 2012.

Call the VSU College of the Arts Outreach office at 229-333-2150 for more information or visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/neGdfA?vid=1hqxul to purchase tickets or tables.