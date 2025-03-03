//VPD arrests two individuals for aggravated assault

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD has arrest two individuals who were involved in a dispute that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman.

Release:

ARRESTED 1: Malik Crumpton, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

ARRESTED 2: Jakia LaJean Mensah, African American female, 25 year of age, Valdosta resident.

On February 22, 2025, at approximately 2:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Ora Lee West Homes, after receiving calls about a domestic dispute that resulted in people being struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they immediately attempted to render first aid to victims on the scene. SGMC Health EMS arrived and transported Treesy Mensah, 50 years of age, and Jakia Mensah, 25 years of age, to SGMC. Treesy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Jakia was involved in a dispute with Malik Crumpton, 24 years of age, which resulted in Crumpton damaging her property, as well as grabbing her cell phone and car keys. While in the parking lot, Jakia produced a knife and began to assault Crumpton physically, as he was attempting to get into her vehicle. Jakia’s mother, Treesy, intervened by stepping between the two fighting parties. As Crumpton was leaving in Jakia’s vehicle, he struck Treesy, Jakia, and a 13-year-old juvenile, who was not seriously injured.

Officers located Crumpton near a relative’s residence after he called E911 to report that he had run over someone. When officers found him, they observed that Crumpton had received cuts to his torso and facial areas. Crumpton was transported to SGMC where he was treated and released for his injuries. Jakia was also treated and later released from SGMC.

Treesy was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office, where the autopsy concluded that her death was caused by injuries she sustained while being struck by the motor vehicle.

Crumpton was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail for felony murder (felony), homicide by vehicle (felony), theft by taking motor vehicle (felony), robbery by sudden snatching (felony), accident hit and run (misdemeanor), criminal trespass-vandalism-misdemeanor, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor).

Jakia was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail for aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony (felony).

“This is a tragic incident that should not have occurred. The dispute between these two subjects escalated quickly, resulting in a mother losing her life. Our condolences go out to Treesy’s family and friends”. Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.