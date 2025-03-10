//VPD arrests Lowndes man for narcotics after traffic stop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County man was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department for narcotics after conducting a traffic stop.

Release:

Arrested: Keith James Austin, African American male, 35 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On March 2, 2025, at approximately 9 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Police Officer observed a vehicle run a red light in the 1100 block of North St. Augustine Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, Keith James Austin, 35. While speaking with Austin, the officer immediately noticed an odor of marijuana emitting from the truck. Austin told the officer that he did have a small amount of marijuana inside his vehicle.

During a search of his truck, officers located over 2 pounds of marijuana, 17 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), and currency indicative of narcotics sales. Austin was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Austin has been charged with:

Possession of MDMA with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony; and

Disregard traffic control device-misdemeanor.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.