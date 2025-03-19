//VMS nominated for STEM Community Partnership Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School has been nominated for the Dr. Christine Darden STEM Community Partnerships Award.

Valdosta City Schools Sends Best Wishes to VMS!

Huge congratulations to Valdosta Middle School on being nominated for the prestigious Dr. Christine Darden STEM Community Partnerships Award! This recognition is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of the VMS team in advancing STEM education and building strong community partnerships.

As VMS heads to the 2025 Innovations in Family Engagement Symposium in Raleigh, NC, we wish them the best of luck at the Family Engagement Gala! ou’ve already made us proud, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.