//VHS Marching Band announces auxiliary auditions

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Marching Band announces the upcoming auxiliary auditions at the VHS Dance Studio.

Release:

The VHS Marching Band Auxiliary (Dance/Guard) Auditions are here!

Audition Dates: Monday, March 24th – Thursday, March 27th

Monday, March 24th – Thursday, March 27th Time: 3:45pm – 6:00pm

3:45pm – 6:00pm Location: VHS Dance Studio

Applications to participate are available at the VHS Media Center.

Middle Schools & VECA students can get their packets from the band directors.

For more info, contact Coach Karen Carson-Cook at kcook@gocats.org.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action!