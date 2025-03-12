//VHS Marching Band announces auxiliary auditions

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Marching Band announces the upcoming auxiliary auditions at the VHS Dance Studio.
The VHS Marching Band Auxiliary (Dance/Guard) Auditions are here!
- Audition Dates: Monday, March 24th – Thursday, March 27th
- Time: 3:45pm – 6:00pm
- Location: VHS Dance Studio
Applications to participate are available at the VHS Media Center.
Middle Schools & VECA students can get their packets from the band directors.
For more info, contact Coach Karen Carson-Cook at kcook@gocats.org.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action!